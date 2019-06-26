Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) Short Interest Update

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,700 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 828,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp bought 389,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,627.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Scpharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

SCPH stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 63,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,642. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.90. Scpharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Scpharmaceuticals will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

