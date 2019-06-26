Scott Deverell Sells 500 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $13,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TRNS stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $189.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.80.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Transcat by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Transcat during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Transcat by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

