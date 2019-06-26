Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SCHN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.83. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $659.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.25 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Dyck sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $127,767.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 195.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

