Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given a $11.00 Price Target by Wedbush Analysts

Wedbush set a $11.00 target price on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.33.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $9.73 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.21 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,500.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 241,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 69,649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $902,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

