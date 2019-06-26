Russell J. Campanello Sells 11,159 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 11,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $90.58 on Wednesday. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $70.86 and a one year high of $132.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. iRobot had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $237.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iRobot by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iRobot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iRobot by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.87 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of iRobot from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.12.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

