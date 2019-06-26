Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Short Interest Update

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the May 15th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 32,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,511. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $177.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.52. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 28.32%. Research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Riverview Bancorp news, Director Patricia Eby acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $123,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,554,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after acquiring an additional 117,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,210 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 37,445 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,236,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 20.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 427,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 71,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Riverview Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

