Reviewing Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) and Gladstone Capital (NYSE:GLAD)

Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Nuveen NY Municipal Value shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Nuveen NY Municipal Value shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nuveen NY Municipal Value and Gladstone Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen NY Municipal Value N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital 16.24% 10.12% 5.79%

Dividends

Nuveen NY Municipal Value pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Gladstone Capital pays out 98.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nuveen NY Municipal Value and Gladstone Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen NY Municipal Value 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Capital 1 1 0 0 1.50

Gladstone Capital has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.21%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than Nuveen NY Municipal Value.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuveen NY Municipal Value and Gladstone Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen NY Municipal Value N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital $45.58 million 5.90 $18.64 million $0.85 10.78

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen NY Municipal Value.

Risk and Volatility

Nuveen NY Municipal Value has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Nuveen NY Municipal Value on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher. It employs fundamental analysis, with bottom-up stock picking approach, to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's New York Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. was formed on October 7, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

