Reviewing Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hi-Crush and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hi-Crush $842.84 million 0.34 $137.59 million $1.49 1.91 Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile $2.27 billion 3.53 $439.83 million $1.67 18.19

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Hi-Crush. Hi-Crush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hi-Crush and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hi-Crush 9.99% 10.24% 6.09% Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile 18.06% 19.01% 9.53%

Dividends

Hi-Crush pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 34.5%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Hi-Crush pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of Hi-Crush shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Hi-Crush shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hi-Crush has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hi-Crush and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hi-Crush 0 0 0 0 N/A Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile 2 7 1 0 1.90

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a consensus price target of $36.57, indicating a potential upside of 20.42%. Given Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile is more favorable than Hi-Crush.

Summary

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile beats Hi-Crush on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin. The company also owns and operates a 1,226-acre frac sand reserve located near Kermit, Texas; and 12 terminal locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Colorado, and New York. It primarily serves pressure pumping service providers, and oil and gas exploration and production companies. Hi-Crush GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Hi-Crush Partners LP and changed its name to Hi-Crush Inc. in June 2019. Hi-Crush Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and industrial applications comprising x-ray contrast media, polarizing films for LCD and LED, antiseptics, biocides and disinfectants, pharmaceutical synthesis, electronics, pigments, and dye components under the QIodine brand. In addition, the company offers lithium carbonates for various applications that include electrochemical materials for batteries, frits for the ceramic and enamel industries, heat-resistant glass, air conditioning chemicals, continuous casting powder for steel extrusion, primary aluminum smelting process, pharmaceuticals, and lithium derivatives. Further, it supplies lithium hydroxide for the lubricating greases industry, as well as cathodes for batteries. The company's lithium products are marketed under the QLithiumCarbonate, QLithiumHydroxide, and QLubelith brands. Additionally, it offers potassium chloride and potassium sulfate for various crops; and industrial chemicals, including sodium nitrate, potassium nitrate, potassium chloride, and solar salts under the QSodiumNitrate, QPotassiumNitrate, and QPotassiumChloride brands. The company sells its products through sales offices and a network of distributors in Chile, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, North America, Asia, Central and South America, and internationally. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

