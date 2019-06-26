RefToken Reaches Market Capitalization of $301,552.00 (REF)

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. RefToken has a total market capitalization of $301,552.00 and $59.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RefToken has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One RefToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and IDEX.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $737.63 or 0.05723736 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00030746 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000216 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00012073 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000384 BTC.

RefToken is a token. It was first traded on September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io

RefToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RefToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RefToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

