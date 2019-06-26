Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

RETA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.17.

RETA stock opened at $84.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 2.46. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.81.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. Analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $180,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,138 shares in the company, valued at $373,123.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $359,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $359,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,379,820. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $11,462,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $128,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $752,000. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 91,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

