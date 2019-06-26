Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $689.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) to announce sales of $689.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $834.77 million and the lowest is $599.40 million. Range Resources reported sales of $656.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.65 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 54.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Guggenheim set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

In other news, Director Steven D. Gray acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $175,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi acquired 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $100,344.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,734.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 667.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 3,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

Range Resources stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,916,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,743,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.86. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.08%.

Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

