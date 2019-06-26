Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.40.

RL stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $95.63 and a 12 month high of $147.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $8,015,650.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11,845.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,726,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,636,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 291.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 735,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,371,000 after purchasing an additional 547,787 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 98,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $428,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

