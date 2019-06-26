R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:RCMT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 95,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,522. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.93. R C M Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.34 million. R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 1.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on R C M Technologies in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut R C M Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,306 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of R C M Technologies worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

