Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.80.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

PLUG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 28,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,441. The stock has a market cap of $512.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.46.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 802.38% and a negative net margin of 53.11%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 89,744 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 119,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 29,181 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Plug Power by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 218,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,527,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

