Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,900 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the May 15th total of 767,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.33. 1,455,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,206. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $955.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 162,539 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 44,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
About Playa Hotels & Resorts
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.
