Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,900 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the May 15th total of 767,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.33. 1,455,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,206. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $955.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, insider Brandon B. Buhler sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $39,877.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandon B. Buhler sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $61,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 162,539 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 44,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

