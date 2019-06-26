Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 13,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 314,255 shares.The stock last traded at $2.95 and had previously closed at $3.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter.

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

