Phoenix Trading Up 30.4% This Week (PHX)

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Phoenix has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. Phoenix has a total market cap of $15.74 million and approximately $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenix token can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, Huobi and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix Token Profile

Phoenix is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Phoenix

Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, Switcheo Network, Binance, Bitbns and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

