PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) is one of 178 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PermRock Royalty Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust N/A 19.20% 18.96% PermRock Royalty Trust Competitors -12.65% 0.43% 5.50%

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $16.24 million $15.59 million 6.39 PermRock Royalty Trust Competitors $11.12 billion $803.29 million 11.07

PermRock Royalty Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust. PermRock Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.6% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 45.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 PermRock Royalty Trust Competitors 2074 8413 12106 397 2.47

PermRock Royalty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.25%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 56.28%. Given PermRock Royalty Trust’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PermRock Royalty Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust rivals beat PermRock Royalty Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

