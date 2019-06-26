Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Trading 7.8% Higher

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s share price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.38 and last traded at $30.20. 327,668 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 210,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $443.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $105.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.56 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 45.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 19.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 791,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after acquiring an additional 131,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 29.8% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 312,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 71,862 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 679.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 234,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 204,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manikay Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,606,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.