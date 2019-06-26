Peel Hunt Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP)

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Purplebricks Group from GBX 188 ($2.46) to GBX 167 ($2.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 267.67 ($3.50).

Shares of Purplebricks Group stock opened at GBX 99.80 ($1.30) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.48. Purplebricks Group has a one year low of GBX 88.50 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 340.60 ($4.45).

In other news, insider Andreas Wiele acquired 43,662,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £43,662,416 ($57,052,679.99).

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

