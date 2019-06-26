Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,704,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 1,546,781 shares.The stock last traded at $54.60 and had previously closed at $50.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.48 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Michael H. Thaman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 856,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,087,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $129,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,938 shares of company stock worth $2,114,034. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Owens Corning by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.