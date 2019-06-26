Osram Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Osram Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osram Licht in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Osram Licht from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Osram Licht from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

OTCMKTS OSAGF traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $32.13. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Osram Licht has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Osram Licht had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $978.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Osram Licht will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Osram Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

