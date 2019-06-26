Osisko gold royalties Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Osisko gold royalties stock opened at C$14.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.79. Osisko gold royalties has a 52 week low of C$9.27 and a 52 week high of C$16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.34, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$100.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial set a C$16.00 target price on Osisko gold royalties and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins cut Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.25.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.