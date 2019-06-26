Osisko gold royalties Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Osisko gold royalties stock opened at C$14.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.79. Osisko gold royalties has a 52 week low of C$9.27 and a 52 week high of C$16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.34, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.80.
Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$100.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Osisko gold royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.
