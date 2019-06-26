Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 64.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $326.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.