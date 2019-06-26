Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 64.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.
Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $326.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.43.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
