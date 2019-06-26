OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Credit Company Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments. OFS Credit Company Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

NASDAQ OCCI opened at $17.71 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OFS Credit stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares during the quarter. OFS Credit makes up 2.0% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned 12.12% of OFS Credit worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

