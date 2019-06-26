Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $526.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will report $526.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $540.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $511.80 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $478.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $493.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $17.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

In other news, CAO Witland J. Jr. Leblanc sold 2,879 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $54,758.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $287,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 47.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OII traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.69. 1,092,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.70. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 2.08.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.