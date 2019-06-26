Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the May 15th total of 190,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,848. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $157.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.42. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $25.65.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 560.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

