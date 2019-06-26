Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Short Interest Update

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,775,700 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the May 15th total of 2,063,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Buckingham Research upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down previously from $107.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,626. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.97. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $115.61. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 35.66%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $1,056,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 194.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 93.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Northern Trust by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

