Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.56. Noranda Income Fund shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 710 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Noranda Income Fund from C$2.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.75. The stock has a market cap of $97.47 million and a P/E ratio of -4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

