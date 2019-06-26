Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.15. Nobilis Health shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 80,797 shares changing hands.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nobilis Health stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,774 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Nobilis Health worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nobilis Health Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Nobilis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nobilis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.