Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank cut Noah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Noah from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.17 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noah has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.72.

NOAH stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. Noah has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $60.14. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 24.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Noah will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Noah during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

