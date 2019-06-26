Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Shares Gap Up to $0.65

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.67, but opened at $0.65. Neovasc shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 2,231,124 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVCN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $43.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Research analysts expect that Neovasc Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neovasc stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 126,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Neovasc at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

