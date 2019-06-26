NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Trading Up 8.7%

NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was up 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 140,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 269,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

NanoViricides Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as injectable and oral anti-influenza nanoviricide drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas, Epidemic Influenzas, and Seasonal Influenzas; DengueCide, an anti-dengue nanoviricide which is in pre-clinical development; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.