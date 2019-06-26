Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.43

Nanotech Security Corp (CVE:NTS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 38000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Nanotech Security from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 million and a P/E ratio of -21.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.53.
Nanotech Security Company Profile (CVE:NTS)
Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials in Canada and internationally. The company's materials are used in authentication and brand enhancement applications for various markets, such as banknotes, tax stamps, secure government documents, commercial branding, and pharmaceutical industry.
