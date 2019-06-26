Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Up 7.2%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shot up 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.83. 14,921,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 12,642,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $8.00 to $6.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Societe Generale set a $4.00 price target on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $993.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.43.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $809.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Nabors Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

In other news, CFO William J. Restrepo acquired 177,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $359,513.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,136,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,597.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,020,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,443,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,996 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,123,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,534,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 309,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

