Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Up 17%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) shot up 17% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.52. 3,113,198 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 960,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MYGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.76 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,202,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,727,000 after buying an additional 735,832 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,540,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,747,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,656,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,219,000 after purchasing an additional 365,697 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,922,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,037,000 after purchasing an additional 29,874 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,363,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,684,000 after purchasing an additional 140,404 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

