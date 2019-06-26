Morses Club (LON:MCL) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Morses Club (LON:MCL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MCL has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Shore Capital lowered Morses Club to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

LON:MCL opened at GBX 149 ($1.95) on Monday. Morses Club has a one year low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a one year high of GBX 185.50 ($2.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.39 million and a PE ratio of 12.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.67.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

