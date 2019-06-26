Morses Club (LON:MCL) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Morses Club (LON:MCL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MCL has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Shore Capital lowered Morses Club to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

LON:MCL opened at GBX 149 ($1.95) on Monday. Morses Club has a one year low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a one year high of GBX 185.50 ($2.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.39 million and a PE ratio of 12.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.67.

About Morses Club

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

