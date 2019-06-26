Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) Short Interest Update

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the May 15th total of 53,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Microbot Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Microbot Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:MBOT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,694. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.87. Microbot Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $21.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.