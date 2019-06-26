MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.468 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

MGM Growth Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 87.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of MGP opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $62,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,819 shares in the company, valued at $274,623.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura set a $37.00 price objective on MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised MGM Growth Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.