MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.468 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.
MGM Growth Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 87.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.
Shares of MGP opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55.
In other news, Director Robert W. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $62,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,819 shares in the company, valued at $274,623.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura set a $37.00 price objective on MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised MGM Growth Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.90.
MGM Growth Properties Company Profile
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
Recommended Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.