Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.91. Mexico Fund shares last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 9,271 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

In related news, insider Alberto Osorio purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 53,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 665,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,799,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,640,000 after purchasing an additional 210,255 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 255,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 53,124 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexico Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MXF)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

