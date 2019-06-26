Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €16.00 by Independent Research

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €16.00 ($18.60) price target by investment analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on B4B3. Baader Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.10 ($14.07) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.53 ($16.90).

ETR:B4B3 opened at €14.20 ($16.51) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.69. Metro has a twelve month low of €9.87 ($11.47) and a twelve month high of €14.88 ($17.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €12.60.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

