Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MBNKF. Macquarie upgraded Metro Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Metro Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Metro Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Metro Bank presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Metro Bank stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

