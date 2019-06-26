MCCORMICK & CO /SH (MKC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect MCCORMICK & CO /SH to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $153.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.55. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1-year low of $105.60 and a 1-year high of $159.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.43.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 94,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $14,298,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,286,582.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $596,408.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,733,304.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,465 shares of company stock worth $16,624,484. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

