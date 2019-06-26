Matomy Media Group (LON:MTMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.00

Matomy Media Group Ltd (LON:MTMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 194183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.83.

About Matomy Media Group (LON:MTMY)

Matomy Media Group Ltd., a technology company, provides a portfolio of data-driven advertising platforms focusing on domain monetization and mobile digital advertising in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. It offers customized programmatic and performance solutions that are supported by data analytics and optimization technology.

