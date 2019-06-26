Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.30 and last traded at $50.86. 1,364,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,622,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LITE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lumentum from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Lumentum to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.33 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 1.57%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $83,796.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,661.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

