LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LPLA. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LPL Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.16.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $77.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $86.09.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 53.97%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $103,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,555,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $507,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,229.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,722 shares of company stock valued at $653,055. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 207,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,761 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 46.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,589,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,326,000 after purchasing an additional 825,829 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 131.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.