LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Short Interest Up 39.7% in June

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,500 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the May 15th total of 323,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of LPTH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. 322,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,163. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Ripp acquired 51,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $51,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 730,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,797. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 73,249 shares of company stock valued at $73,149. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 202,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.78% of LightPath Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

