Life & Banc Split Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:LBS)

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of TSE:LBS traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.71. The company had a trading volume of 49,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.12, a current ratio of 67.54 and a quick ratio of 67.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.66. The stock has a market cap of $199.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.44. Life & Banc Split has a one year low of C$4.93 and a one year high of C$9.80.

In other Life & Banc Split news, Director Craig Kikuchi bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at C$121,968.

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

