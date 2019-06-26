LiCo Energy Metals (CVE:LIC) Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of LiCo Energy Metals Inc (CVE:LIC) fell 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 179,039 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 322% from the average session volume of 42,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.

LiCo Energy Metals Company Profile (CVE:LIC)

LiCo Energy Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of energy metals projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the Glencore Bucke cobalt project covering 16.2 hectares (ha) located to the east-northeast of Cobalt, Ontario; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Teledyne cobalt project with 5 patented mining claims covering an area of 79.1 ha, as well as 8 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 528.0 ha located in the Bucke and Lorrain Townships of Ontario.

