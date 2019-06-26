LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $521.88 Million

Analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to post $521.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $528.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $511.07 million. LHC Group reported sales of $502.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $502.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.16 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on LHC Group from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $116.42. The company had a trading volume of 293,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $80.84 and a 1 year high of $122.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

In related news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,950,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Indest sold 30,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $3,471,386.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,991 shares of company stock valued at $7,134,055 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 296,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,826,000 after buying an additional 55,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

