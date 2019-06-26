LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $521.88 Million

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to post $521.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $528.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $511.07 million. LHC Group reported sales of $502.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $502.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.16 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on LHC Group from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $116.42. The company had a trading volume of 293,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $80.84 and a 1 year high of $122.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

In related news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,950,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Indest sold 30,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $3,471,386.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,991 shares of company stock valued at $7,134,055 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 296,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,826,000 after buying an additional 55,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.